Blackhawks Recall Dominic Toninato Following Sam Rinzel and Landon Slaggert’s Demotion

The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday announced that they sent Sam Rinzel and Landon Slaggert to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Landon Slaggert has been a healthy scratch a lot in recent games, so sending him down, where he will play big minutes every game, is great for him and his confidence.

Blackhawks Assign First-Rounder & Forward To AHL

The Blackhawks have sent two players down to the AHL.

As for Rinzel, this is a move that the Blackhawks desperately didn’t want to do. They made him a healthy scratch for a game in mid-November, but he didn’t respond the way that they were hoping.

With the Blackhawks, Slaggert has 1 goal in 10 games played, while Rinzel has 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points in 28 games played. Now, they can take their talents to the AHL, where they can work on things that will make them successful when they return to the NHL.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced that Dominic Toninato would be called up to the NHL. 31-year-old Toninato has 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 24 games played for the IceHogs this year. His two game-winning goals led the team.

Toninato’s first chance to get in the lineup will come on Wednesday when the Blackhawks take on the New York Rangers.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.