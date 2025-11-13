Blackhawks Relinquish Three Leads, Lose To Devils In OT

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks came into Wednesday's matchup with the New Jersey Devils having lost six consecutive matchups. With both of these teams on the rise, it was expected to be a tight game throughout.

For the most part, however, the Devils outplayed the Blackhawks, but Spencer Knight's goaltending and some timely goal scoring kept Chicago in it.

In the first period, the Blackhawks outshot the Devils 12-10 and had a 1-0 lead. In the second and third, New Jersey outshot Chicago 23-8 and outscored them 3-2 to force overtime. The Blackhawks relinquished three leads in the process.

In overtime, New Jersey almost exclusively controlled play. On their fourth shot of the extra period (the Blackhawks had 0), the Devils won it on a hat-trick goal scored by Simon Nemec.

The Blackhawks collected a standings point, which they can thank Spencer Knight for. Knight made 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

Connor Bedard's Point Streak

One of Chicago's goals was scored by Connor Bedard. This pretty 5-on-3 goal was the first goal that put them up 1-0. Bedard's point streak is now up to nine games. His 26th point also ties him with Leo Carlsson and Macklin Celebrini for second in the league.

Landon Slaggert Makes Quick Impact Upon Return

In addition to Frank Nazar and Jason Dickinson, who were already expected to be out, Andre Burakovsky's game-time decision turned out to be an absence against the Devils. After the game, head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that Burakovsky had an illness.

"I think he'll be back Saturday, knock on wood," Blashill said of Burakovsky.

In his place, they had Landon Slaggert called up, ready to go. He made an impression upon his return, as he tipped in a Louis Crevier shot for their second goal of the game. His time in Rockford seems to have served him well, as he was noticeable on many occasions.

Sam Lafferty also scored a beautiful goal. With three very important forwards out of the lineup, a guy like Lafferty needs to take advantage of his opportunity to draw back in.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

Next Up For Chicago

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be in town to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The Blackhawks will be seeing an 8-8-1 Maple Leafs team that is not playing up to their standard that they've created during the Auston Matthews era. That game will come at 6 PM CT on CHSN in Chicago and as a part of Hockey Night in Canada.

