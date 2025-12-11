Blackhawks Return Home And End Slump With Original Six Win Vs Rangers

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks had a tough road trip out west. They went 1-2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings twice.

In the final two games of the trip, the Saturday and Sunday games in Southern California, the Blackhawks were blown out of the building.

Now, back at the United Center, it was Chicago's next chance to end its slump to get back to its winning ways. They may not be a playoff-caliber team just yet, but they are better than the team that went out west last week.

The first period didn't have any scoring, but the Blackhawks controlled play. Thanks to some miraculous saves by Igor Shesterkin, the game went to the second intermission in a scoreless tie.

In the second period, the Blackhawks started to see some reward for their effort. It started at 7:08 of the middle frame, when Louis Crevier scored a shorthanded goal. He found himself with a mini breakaway and beat Shesterkin to make it 1-0, Blackhawks.

Shortly after, Ryan Donato put the puck in the net to make it 2-0, but the Rangers challenged it for a missed stoppage of play. After review, it was determined that before the goal was scored, Colton Dach used his hands to make a pass, waiving it off.

The Blackhawks didn't stop grinding away after that, however, as they still found a way to make it 2-0 before the period ended. At 14:27, Connor Bedard roofed one top shelf to extend the lead to two. A great play by Andre Burakovsky using speed and skill set up the goal for Bedard.

In the final period of regulation time, the Blackhawks did not stop. Tyler Bertuzzi took advantage of a nifty play made by Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene to make it 3-0. There was some high-end effort and stick-to-itiveness on the part of all three players.

Spencer Knight earned his second shutout of the season as the 3-0 score held as the final. Knight made 21 saves in the effort. After the way the team was giving up goals in Southern California over the weekend, it was important for them to come out this week and be solid defensively. Getting goaltending like that from Knight made it even easier to have a bounce-back in that regard.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a one-game stop in Missouri to play the St. Louis Blues. This will be a Friday night ESPN+/Hulu exclusive.

