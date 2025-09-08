Blackhawks Reveal Roster For 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, and Minnesota Wild will all participate in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

This is a three-game tournament where each organization will have some of its best prospects compete in a round robin format.

Last week, the Blues and Wild each revealed their roster for the tournament, which will begin on September 12th when St. Louis takes on Minnesota. Chicago will play St. Louis on the 13th and Minnesota on the 14th.

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild each have talent in the organization. Their rosters for this event have high-end prospects with ceilings of NHL contributors.

Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) on X

Buium, Yurov, Haight, Heidt, Kumpalainen, Benak highlight the #mnwild rookies in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink Sept. 12-14 vs. Blues and Blackhawks

Lou Korac (@lkorac10) on X

#stlblues roster for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Sept. 12-14 in Minnesota ...

With that said, the Blackhawks have been rebuilding while the Blues and Wild compete for the playoffs, so their draft selections have typically had more value in recent years. The Blackhawks' roster, announced on Monday, features numerous players who could compete for NHL or AHL jobs immediately.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

our 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase roster is here‼️ 📰 ➡︎ https://t.co/Dmhovq9tn2

This group includes players with NHL experience, such as Oliver Moore, Artyom Levshunov, and Sam Rinzel. These guys all plan on playing with the Blackhawks on Opening Night. At a minimum, they will see time in the NHL during the 2025-26 season.

Will AJ Spellacy, Nick Lardis, or Ryan Greene play for the Blackhawks? How about the Rockford IceHogs? There is a lot to decide on with this prospect event, training camp, and the preseason.

Many other young players will likely have wonderful developmental seasons elsewhere. In particular, notable players such as Nathan Behm, Martin Misiak, and Jack Pridham are expected to be factors in this event.

This does not mean that the Blackhawks are going to steamroll everyone else in this showcase. All of these young players are coming in with the hopes of impressing their organizations as they look to eventually have NHL careers.

