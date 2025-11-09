Blackhawks Road Trip Starts With Jonathan Toews And Ends With Patrick Kane

When the Chicago Blackhawks started their six-game road trip last week, it began with Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets. It was the first time that Toews had faced his former team, and the Jets won 6-3.

Toews collected an assist in the victory for Winnipeg, but you know Captain Serious is only concerned with wins. He will make his long-awaited first return to the United Center as a visitor on January 19th.

The Blackhawks started this road trip with Toews on the other side, and they will finish it with Patrick Kane on the opposite bench. Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will host Chicago for Sunday afternoon hockey in Motown.

Kane just recently returned to the lineup for Detroit, which turned out to be a bad loss to the New York Rangers. In the loss, Kane found a bad turnover by Jonathan Quick with an empty cage in front of him, but a great recovery by Quick stopped Kane from depositing one of the easier goals he would ever score.

That was the entire game in a nutshell, so the Red Wings will be nice and angry when they host the Blackhawks. This will be Chicago’s only chance to make this an above .500 trip, so they should come out flying as well.

Toews and Kane seem to be in good spots at this stage of their careers and lives, but the Blackhawks have business to take care of. There will be no friends when they face off from this point forward.

For Kane he has faced his old team a handful of times now. This one, especially being in Detroit, will be just another game for the man known as “Showtime”.

