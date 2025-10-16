Blackhawks: Ryan Greene Scores His First Career NHL Goal

The Chicago Blackhawks, while playing the St. Louis Blues, saw one of their bright young players score their first career NHL goal.

Young Ryan Greene put one into the back of the net for the first time against the St. Louis Blues. Connor Bedard gained the zone, scanned the ice, and sent it back to Lukas Reichel, who centered it where Ryan Greene was able to score for the first time in the big leagues.

Bedard was being double shifted due to dressing 11 forwards and 7 defenseman, and it paid off in a big way. This was the third point of the night for both Bedard and Reichel.

Greene, who is a defensive center first, does have offensive capabilities when he needs to display them. As the captain of Boston University, he scored some big goals while performing well as a two-way player.

In the NHL, Greene won't be relied on for offense as much as others, but he is more than capable of making plays from time to time.

Greene's goal made it 8-3 in favor of the Blackhawks in the third period of their fifth game of the season. This is a goal that he won't soon forget.

Greene is the second Blackhawks player to score his first NHL goal this season, joining Sam Rinzel. On the active roster, Artyom Levshunov is the other waiting for his first. Eventually, you'd think Oliver Moore gets his at some point this year as well, but he will have to earn the call-up first.

