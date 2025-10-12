Blackhawks: Sam Rinzel Has His First Career NHL Goal

Not long after Cole Caufield had a Montreal Canadiens goal stand after being reviewed for a high stick, the Blackhawks tied the game thanks to a goal scored by Sam Rinzel.

In his 12th NHL game, Rinzel's goal is the first of his National Hockey League career. It couldn't have been a better-looking snipe for his first.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

let's hear it for Sam Rinzel!🗣️

Frank Nazar won the faceoff back to Teuvo Teravainen, who slid it to Rinzel before he ripped it home. The goal tied the game for the Blackhawks at the time.

The Blackhawks are hoping that this is the first of many for Rinzel, who now has six points over his first 12 career games. That kind of pace would make him the clear-cut number one defenseman on the team, especially if he keeps up his very good defensive play.

