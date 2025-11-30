Blackhawks Score 5 Unanswered, End Losing Streak With Comeback WIn

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on Sunday afternoon. After losing five in a row, the Blackhawks were looking for a big performance to get out of their funk.

This plan did not get off to a good start, however, as the Ducks had a 3-0 lead about halfway through the first period. It was as sloppy a start as the Blackhawks have had this season.

At 17:57 of the opening period, on the power play, Connor Bedard hit Frank Nazar for a shot that was deflected in by Tyler Bertuzzi to get the Blackhawks on the board. That 3-1 Ducks lead bled into the first intermission.

In the second period, which has been the bad period for Chicago this year, they were magnificent. It could be their best middle frame of the season. While outplaying Anaheim, they scored two goals compliments of Ryan Greene and Colton Dach to tie the game. At the second break, the game was tied 3-3.

Early in the third period, the Blackhawks were awarded a power play thanks to some good work by Artyom Levshunov, but Alex Killorn scored a short-handed goal for the Ducks. Jeff Blashill then successfully challenged the play for offside, so the goal did not count, and the game remained tied.

Ducks goalie and former Blackhawks Petr Mrazek left the game with an injury midway through the third, which forced them to put in Ville Husso.

Quickly after that, Connor Bedard made a magical play to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead. He found the puck all alone in front of Husso and put a brilliant move on him to score. It’s a tough break for Husso, fresh in the game, but Bedard alone with the puck is difficult for any goalie.

Bedard wasn't done there. He made it a four-point game with his empty net goal. Now, Bedard has 37 points in 25 games played.

That 5-3 score stood as the final. They scored five unanswered goals to earn the comeback win and end their five-game losing streak.

Teuvo Teravainen Update

Ahead of the game, the Blackhawks had Teuvo Teravainen listed as a game-time decision. He needed to take warmups to decide if he was good to go. It turned out that he was fine, and he had an assist in the win.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

What's Next For Chicago?

Up next for the Blackhawks is a long road trip. That will begin on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Up next for the Blackhawks is a long road trip. That will begin on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

