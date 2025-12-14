Blackhawks Shut Out By Red Wings In First Game Without Connor Bedard

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on Saturday night. Ahead of this game, the Blackhawks honored their centennial season’s second chapter: “The Madhouse”.

A ceremony that included alumni, Wayne Mesmer and Frank Pellico doing the Star Spangled Banner, and Pat Foley leading the charge, took place as part of the honor. A retro theme on the scoreboard that mimics the old stadium was featured for the whole game as well.

Despite the success of the pregame festivities, things did not start well for Chicago once the puck was dropped. With less than a minute expired in the hockey game, the Red Wings made it 1-0. It was former Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat.

Speaking of former Blackhawks, Patrick Kane made it 2-0 before five minutes were gone in the opening period. Kane and DeBrincat each assisted on each other's goals. That 2-0 score would hold through the first intermission.

In the second, Detroit made it 3-0 on a goal scored by Emmitt Finnie. The Blackhawks, up through the second intermission, were unable to execute on any of their chances, and they trailed by three going into the final frame.

In the third, DeBrincat scored his second of the game into the empty net to seal the victory for the Red Wings. 4-0 stood as the final, and the Blackhawks were shut out at home by goaltender John Gibson.

This was the first game following the injury to Blackhawks star Connor Bedard. You saw how much he was missed, especially in the offensive zone, as the Blackhawks were able to muster up 0 goals without him.

Between assisting on both Chicago goals scored in St. Louis on Friday and them scoring 0 with him out of the lineup on Saturday, you can see just how important he is to the totality of the team. If the Blackhawks want to tread water without Bedard, everyone needs to do more in his absence.

"It's just time for guys to step up and create more," Ryan Donato said of the team needing to adjust without Bedard in the lineup. "Obviously, he's been phenomenal for us this year. It's going to be a huge piece missing, but I think it's about the next guy stepping up. Teams go through injury problems, that happens."

Bedard Update:

"I don't anticipate him on this trip," Said Jeff Blashill on Connor Bedard's current status. He advised once again that they will know more on Monday.

Connor Bedard Will Not Travel On Chicago's Upcoming Road Trip

The Chicago Blackhawks are about to embark on another road trip. This one will be for three games on the east side of Canada, and they will be missing Connor Bedard.

Nick Lardis NHL Debut

Nick Lardis made his NHL debut in the loss. Despite the team looking a bit off in the offensive zone without Connor Bedard in the mix, Lardis looked like he belonged on NHL ice. He led the team with 8 shot attempts. A couple of golden chances, including a post, showed just how dangerous he and his shot can be. His final year in the OHL didn't end with 71 goals by accident.

With Connor Bedard out, Lardis is someone who can help replace some of the offense that Bedard brings. He won't completely replace him, but he has the tools to be a high-end producer. While he's a rookie, it may take some time, but you can tell just by watching this game that he's going to be a good player.

After the game, Jeff Blashill said that the line Lardis was on with other rookies in Ryan Greene and Oliver Moore "had a lot of juice". He acknowledged that the game might have been different if some of the Lardis' chances went in, but the fact that they played well and looked fast together is a good sign of things to come.

Watch Every Chicago Goal

The Chicago Blackhawks did not score any goals against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, so there are no highlights to share in that regard.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks are going to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs north of the border. This will be the third Original Six opponent for Chicago in the last week.

