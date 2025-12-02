Blackhawks Superstar Connor Bedard Named Third Star Of November

The Chicago Blackhawks have a superstar on their hands with Connor Bedard. He has been a top-five scorer in the NHL all season long, and he took his game to another level in November.

Bedard scored 10 goals and added 13 assists for 23 points in 14 games played during the year's 11th month. That earned him the honor of the "3rd Star of the Month" for November of 2025.

He comes in behind Jacob Robertson of the Dallas Stars (second star) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (first star). That is some pretty elite company for Bedard to be in, but that's becoming normal for him as he enters superstardom.

For his season total, Bedard is up to 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 25 games. Those 37 points have him as the third leading scorer in the entire National Hockey League.

Connor Bedard has been impressive to begin his NHL career. It wasn't always perfect when he was a teenager, but his game has risen to a new level. This won't be the last time he receives an accolade from the league.

Bedard's first chance to impress in December will come on Tuesday night when the Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

