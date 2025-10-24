Blackhawks Trade Lukas Reichel To Canucks For Draft Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they have traded Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 4th round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. For the last couple of months, Reichel’s name has been in trade talks, and it has finally come to fruition.

Getting a fourth for a player that was once a highly touted prospect wasn’t exactly the plan, but it is a trade that both teams see as a benefit at this stage of the game.

In 174 career NHL games, Reichel has 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points. When he wasn’t being healthy scratched, he was in a fourth-line role, which doesn’t necessarily fit his style of play. With Vancouver, he may get a chance to do more. A fresh start was more than needed.

As for the Blackhawks, they’ve been dressing 11 forwards in pretty much every game. Now, they can continue to do that with fewer NHL regulars being scratched.

On November 5th, the Blackhawks will visit Vancouver to play the Canucks. Reichel will have the opportunity to see his old teammates and possibly play against them in a short period of time.

