Blackhawks Vs Blues: Roster, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Preseason Game 6

The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Minnesota Wild on Friday Night. The road team brought a lot of their star players with them for that game, but the Blackhawks basically had an unofficial dress rehearsal.

The Blackhawks blew a 2-0 lead in that game just to drop it 3-2. A bad second period with three Minnesota power-play goals allowed was the downfall for Chicago. Now, those players just have to be ready for Tuesday night in Sunrise against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks still have one more preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. This will be Chicago dressing an AHL lineup for the final game. Some of the guys that play will be looking for an opening night roster spot, but this group will mostly begin the year with the Rockford IceHogs.

Roster:

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

last preseason game before the regular season🤝 🗞️ https://t.co/MvjVtexMr6

Guys like Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene, and Lukas Reichel would all like to make the team. They also all had a legit chance at the start of camp but there are only so many spots. Over time, they can earn a spot with their play if they aren’t on the team by Tuesday.

That also goes for Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski, Ethan Del Mastro, and Louis Crevier. There are always injuries or inconsistencies during a long season, especially with a lot of young players, so everyone will get their chance.

For the rest of the lineup, this is their chance to play in a home NHL sweater in front of a pro-Blackhawks crowd for the last time before they move back to Rockford for what is likely the rest of the season. Some of them may get that call-up at some point, but everything has to be earned. This is a great audition opportunity for a lot of these AHL guys.

How To Watch

Those looking for the game in the Chicago area can find it on CHSN. Out-of-market viewings can be found on ESPN+. The puck will drop at the United Center at 7:00 PM CT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.