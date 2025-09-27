Blackhawks Vs Blues: Roster, Lines, & More Ahead Of Preseason Game 2

The Chicago Blackhawks are set for preseason game two on Saturday night. After dropping the first game to the Detroit Red Wings with a youth filled lineup, they are ready for another road tilt. This time, it will come against the St. Louis Blues.

Chicago’s roster for this game goes as follows:

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

spending our Saturday in St. Louis🏒 🆚 @StLouisBlues 📍 Enterprise Center ⏰ 6:00 PM CT 📺 @CHSN__ 📰 https://t.co/EZOhQSBCc2

This is a roster filled with AHL players and fringe roster players for the year. Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ryan Greene, Oliver Moore, Lukas Reichel, Louis Crevier, Nick Lardis, and Matt Grzelcyk are all playing.

Connor Murphy is one of the team's veterans who will suit up. He will be one of the captains on the blue line. Up front, Jason Dickinson is the guy in that role.

Spencer Knight will be the starting goalie for the Blackhawks. Stanislav Berezhnoy will back him up.

In practice, since their last game, a clear line has been drawn between the NHL players and the AHL players. With that said, there are still a handful of players competing for the final few spots on the NHL club.

Projected Lines:

Dach-Greene-Moore

Lardis-Cates-Reichel

Mikheyev-Dickinson-Lafferty

Toninato-Misiak-Hayes

Korchinski-Allan

Grzelyck-Crevier

Del Mastro-Murphy

Cumby

Knight

Berezhnoy

This game, going against a lot of the Blues' best players, will be a great test for these players trying to make the roster. With a game one night later against the Minnesota Wild, this is an audition to play with what will likely be an NHL-caliber group in that one.

In the case of Korchinski, Allan, Grzelcyk, and Crevier, it seems to be four guys competing for two roster spots based on how they have grouped practice this week. These preseason games will play a role in determining their fate.

How To Watch

Those looking for the game in the Chicago area can find it on CHSN. Out-of-market viewings can be found on ESPN+. The puck will drop at Enterprise Center at 6:00 PM CT.

