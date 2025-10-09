Blackhawks Vs Bruins: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 2

The Chicago Blackhawks played their first game of the season on Tuesday. Although they didn't have their best, they kept it close against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Their next opponent is the Boston Bruins, who will have their home-opener in the second half of a back-to-back. On Wednesday night, they beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in D.C., and now they are looking to build on that in their own barn.

In an effort to get their first win of the season, the Blackhawks have made some changes to their lineup, which they will use against the Bruins.

Projected Lineup:

Dach - Bedard - Burakovsky

Teravainen - Nazar - Bertuzzi

Donato - Dickinson - Mikheyev

Foligno - Greene - Lafferty

Vlasic - Rinzel

Kaiser - Levshunov

Grzelcyk - Murphy

Soderblom

Arvid Soderblom is going to be the man in the net for the Blackhawks against the Bruins. Alex Vlasic will make his season debut, coming back from a lower-body injury, and he will take the place of Ethan Del Mastro. Up front, Colton Dach and Ryan Donato are switching spots.

Blackhawks Already Preparing For Lineup Changes After One Game

After one game, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Chicago Blackhawks are preparing for lineup changes already.

Feel Good Story

In between Chicago's first two games of the season, New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer revealed a wonderful gesture by Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno. The two, despite their age difference, share a tragic commonality, and the elder Foligno demonstrated his class by reaching out to the young prospect. Included is the full story below.

Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Reveals Incredible Gesture Made By Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno

The Chicago Blackhawks are a young team trying to find its footing in the National Hockey League. With that in mind, they are not short of veteran leadership always around to help them do the right thing.

How To Watch & Listen

Those looking for the game in the Chicago area can find it on CHSN. Out-of-market viewings can be found on ESPN+. The puck will drop at the TD Garden just after 6:00 PM CT.

After this game, the Blackhawks will return home to prepare for the home schedule of their centennial season in Chicago.

