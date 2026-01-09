Blackhawks Vs Capitals: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 44

The Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals are going to face off for the second time in under a week. Last Saturday, the Blackhawks took down the Capitals in a long shootout, Nick Foligno scored the winner for Chicago.

Since then, the Blackhawks haven't lost and are undefeated in 2026 still. Since the holiday break ended, they are 5-1-1. A win on Friday over Washington would be their fifth straight.

The Blackhawks are going to be getting a boost in this game. Connor Bedard is going to return to the lineup from injury. He has been out since December 12th.

For Friday's game against the Washington Capitals, the Chicago Blackhawks will be getting Connor Bedard back in the lineup.

Scouting Washington

The Washington Capitals are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are below the playoff line due to tiebreakers. A win on Friday night would put them above once again. It's a fight for every team in that conference right now.

Ovechkin-Strome-Beauvillier

McMichael-Sourdif-Leonard

Duhaime-Dowd-Frank

Milano-Lapierre-Leason

Fehervary-Carlson

Chychrun-Roy

Sandin-McIlrath

Thompson

Lindgren

For over two decades, Alex Ovechkin has been one of the faces of the NHL. Now, he will make his first appearance at the United Center as the all-time leading goal-scorer in NHL history. He passed Wayne Gretzky's mark last spring.

Ovechkin is still scoring goals at a high rate, despite being 40 years old. When he has open space, the Blackhawks better close it quickly, or he will find the back of the net. Ovechkin scored Washington's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

John Carlson is an older player now, too, but he is still an incredibly productive defenseman at 35 years old. Whether it's on the power play as the quarterback or at even strength, the forwards have an easier time creating when he's on the ice.

A young Capital to watch out for is Ryan Leonard. The former Boston College and Team USA World Juniors star is blossoming into a good NHL player. He scored in last Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, and he'll be looking to score again in this one.

If Logan Thompson does in fact go for the Capitals in the net, it will be the Blackhawks' second straight game against a Team Canada Olympic goalie. They shocked Jordan Binnington for seven last time out, but beating Thompson will be much more of a challenge.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks didn't have the most traditional morning skate on Friday. Ilya Mikheyev, Arvid Soderblom, and Nick Foligno were all missing due to illness. A flu bug is circulating in the locker room, and it has even caused Jeff Blashill to miss the skate.

They won't know who is available to play until the afternoon, meaning we won't see the active lines until warmups. With Soderblom being one of the sick players, and a game in Nashville on Saturday night, Spencer Knight will be the Chicago goalie in this one.

Connor Bedard, as mentioned before, will make his return. You can expect him to resume his role as the top line center and one of the drivers of offense at both even strength and on the power play.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. Nationally, it can be seen on NHL Network. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM CT.

