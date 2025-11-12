Blackhawks Vs Devils: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 17

After a mostly successful (3-2-1) road trip, their longest of the 2025-26 season, the Chicago Blackhawks are home. At 8-5-3, Chicago will take on the 11-4-1 New Jersey Devils.

The Blackhawks have won three games in a row. They haven't won four in a row since winning five in a row back during the 2022-23 season.

Coming off a home loss in overtime, New Jersey is headed on a long road trip of their own, starting in The Windy City.

Number One Picks

This game will feature a lot of high-end talent. Three of the last nine first overall picks will participate in this game. New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is the oldest, as he was the first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. Of course, that draft took place at the United Center.

Two years later, New Jersey selected Jack Hughes with the first overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, both of them have become catalysts for a winning organization.

In 2023, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard first overall. Like both Hughes and Hischier, it took a while for Bedard's offensive flair to take off, but we are seeing all three of them dominate games in 2025.

There are also a couple of second overall picks participating in the game. New Jersey selected Simon Nemec second in 2022, while Chicago took Artyom Levshunov second in 2024. Both of them are now starting to realize their NHL potential as the games go on.

Scouting New Jersey

Gritsyuk - Hughes - Mercer

Meier - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Glass - Noesen

Cotter - Glendening - MacEwen

Siegenthaler - Nemec

Dillon - Hughes

Cholowski - White

Markstrom

New Jersey is making some changes to their top six. Arseny Griitsyuk is moving up to play with Jack Hughes. Jesper Bratt, however, who scores at a point per game pace these days, is swapping lines with Dawson Mercer. They are expecting that to open up more offense in the top six.

Ondrej Palat is a nice veteran, but he is a step behind where he was as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, on the third line, he is in a much more fitting spot for what he brings to the table in 2025.

On defense, New Jersey is dealing with a fair amount of injuries. That includes Dougie Hamilton, who has been a star in the NHL for years. There is a lot of youth on this blue line, but the Blackhawks must be wary of Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes, who can make big-time plays at a moment's notice.

Jacob Markstrom will start in the net for the New Jersey Devils. Markstrom has had a rough start to the year, being outplayed by his backup, Jake Allen, but every game is one in which he could go back to his former Vezina-nominee form. Traffic in front, smart shot selection, and a hard forecheck will be Chicago's key to beating him early and often.

Chicago's Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Starting Goalie

Bertuzzi - Bedard - Burakovsky

Teravainen - Greene - Mikheyev

Moore - Donato -

Dach - Foligno - Lafferty

Vlasic - Rinzel

Grzelcyk - Murphy

Kaiser - Levshunov

Crevier

Knight

This lineup is in flux going into the matchup. For one, Jason Dickinson and Frank Nazar are still missing due to their injuries and will not play.

Andre Burakovsky is a game-time decision. The Blackhawks needed an extra forward in case the answer is no, so they called up Landon Slaggert. If Burakovsky can't go, Slaggert will fit into that forward group somehow.

Connor Bedard is sure to see a lot of ice with the way this is shaking out. He is on an eight-game point streak, so expect him to come out flying, looking to make it nine in a row.

On defense, they will be dressing seven once again. All seven of them have mostly played well in every game that they go with this strategy.

In goal, Spencer Knight is the expected starter. Knight, so far this season, has been one of the best goalies in the NHL. Their confidence to start him in multiple consecutive games is showing.

How To Watch

The Blackhawks vs Devils match is a national game in the United States. It will be the second game of a doubleheader on TNT. The puck will drop at 8:52 CT.

