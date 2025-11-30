Blackhawks Vs Ducks: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 25

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have Teuvo Teravainen during practice on Saturday. Ahead of Sunday’s game, he is considered to be a game-time decision.

Teravainen is one of the best creators of offense on the Blackhawks, so his loss would be felt as they try to navigate through the adversity that they are facing right now.

The Blackhawks have lost five in a row and are 10-9-5 following a great start to the season. It will be the 15-8-1 Anaheim Ducks on the other side, trying to stay atop the Pacific Division.

Scouting Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks are one of the most shocking teams in the NHL. Some folks thought that they might be a bubble team entering December, but nobody expected to see them at the top of the Pacific.

Gauthier-Carlsson-Terry

Kreider-McTavish-Sennecke

Nesterenko-Poehling-Killorn

Johnston-Strome-Vatrano

LaCombe-Gudas

Zellweger-Trouba

Mintyukov-Helleson

This group has a wonderful mix of youth and veterans. Leo Carlsson leads the way offensively, but Cutter Gauthier, Troy Terry, Chris Kreider, and Mason McTavish all play well up front as well.

On defense, Jackson LaCombe leads the way, but the addition of a guy like Jacob Trouba has been great for them alongside their captain, Radko Gudas, who is another great leader on the team.

Expect to see former Blackhawk goalie Petr Mrazek in the net for Anaheim.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie

There is no morning skate, so the warmups will be the teller of any decisions made. Chicago will use these lines if Teuvo Teravainen is missing:

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Slaggert-Dach

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

If Teravainen is playing, the lines and defense pairs will look like this:

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Bertuzzi-Nazar-Teravainen

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Moore-Dach

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Spencer Knight is the expected starter for the Blackhawks. He has a sparkling 2.47 goals against average and a .920 save percentage coming in.

Ryan Greene continues to get run on the top line. After scoring a goal in the last game, he should have the confidence needed to continue being a great complement on the line.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game in the Chicagoland area, it can be seen on CHSN. Nationally, it can be streamed on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 2:30 PM CT.

