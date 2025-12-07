Blackhawks Vs Ducks: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 29

The Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Anaheim Ducks in their last road game of the trip. This is also the second time in seven days that the two teams are meeting up. Last time, the Blackhawks had a comeback win that included some feistiness.

This is Chicago’s third game in four nights, all of them being in Southern California. A win to end this trip would be big for the Blackhawks, who are still trying to fight for their place on the playoff bubble.

On Saturday night, the Blackhawks suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Kings. It was a rare instance in which the Hawks lost in blowout fashion. They don’t have much time to think about it, however, as the Ducks are coming up quickly.

Scouting Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks, as the Blackhawks learned last weekend, are a quick team that features a mix of veterans and youngsters alike.

Kreider-Carlsson-Terry

Gauthier-McTavish-Sennecke

Johnston-Poehling-Granlund

Vatrano-Strome-Killorn

LaCombe-Trouba

Zellweger-Gudas

Mintyukov-Helleson

Husso

Petr Mrazek was injured in Anaheim’s last game against Chicago, so their goalie depth is being tested with their starter, Lukas Dostal, already out. Ville Husso is projected to start in this one.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have Teuvo Teravainen against the Kings on Saturday night. If he plays in this one, he is sure to take the spot of Sam Lafferty and jump into the top six, assuming they go 11/7 again. If he doesn’t, they could go with the lineup they used against Los Angeles.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Dach-Lafferty

Vlasic-Levshunov

Kaiser-Crevier

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Sam Rinzel had a tough game against the Kings. If Blashill decided to do the traditional lineup with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen, Rinzel would be the one watching from the press box, and Teravainen would be in the lineup without removing Lafferty. Landon Slaggert is also in the mix to dress as well.

Spencer Knight started against the Kings one night prior, so you can expect to see Arvid Soderblom take the net in this one to finish the weekend.

Connor Bedard vs Mason McTavish

In their last matchup a week ago, Connor Bedard and Mason McTavish engaged in a couple of physical scrums, including one at the end of the game. The former teammates and roommates enjoy battling each other hard.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be seen on CHSN in Chicago and ESPN+ nationally. The puck will drop shortly after 7 PM.

