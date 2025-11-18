Blackhawks Vs Flames: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 19

The Chicago Blackhawks, following a big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada at the United Center, will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Chicago’s win over Toronto was the kind that shows that they are never out of a game, even when the odds are stacked against them. They’ll be looking to carry this momentum into their second tilt of the season with the Flames.

The last date with Calgary came up in Alberta, and it was a physical affair. There were a handful of fights, some big-time hits, and a little bit of animosity following Frank Nazar’s injury. Whether there will be a response to that kind of game this time around remains to be seen.

Scouting Calgary

At 5-12-3, the Calgary Flames enter this match with the worst record in the National Hockey League. Their 13 points, which are about where the Blackhawks were at this time last year, rank dead last. Being the 32nd-place team is never ideal in November, but that’s where the Flames find themselves after decent expectations coming into the year.

Last year, the Flames came in with lousy expectations, and they overachieved. A big reason for that was their rookie goaltender, Dustin Wolf. So far this year, however, Wolf has been dealing with the sophomore slump.

Huberdeau-Frost-Coronato

Sharangovich-Kadri-Farabee

Zary-Backlund-Coleman

Lomberg-Morton-Klapka

Bahl-Andersson

Kuznetsov-Weegar

Bean-Pachal

Wolf

Cooley

The Calgary Flames, despite their place in the standings, have players who can beat you. For one, Wolf can still find ways to stonewall his opponents. He has it in him, despite it being a bad year up to this point. It can become a good year starting now. He will be the man in the net for the Flames in this one.

Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Blake Coleman, amongst others, can all burn you up front with their puck skill. On defense, guys like Rasmus Anderson and MacKenzie Weegar can make plays from the back end. Some of these guys are playing with the hopes of being moved at the deadline, so the motivation to produce is there.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

So far this season, Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar have really stepped up offensively. They have been the two best forwards, while all of their wings have played up to expectations to help them create.

It is encouraging to see guys like Ryan Greene and Oliver Moore push for more ice time and expanded roles, when their spots on the team at any point this season were not guaranteed at the start of camp.

On defense, you have options who can all play up and down the lineup. Artyom Levshunov, who took a seat as a healthy scratch earlier this year, has been amazing lately. The Blackhawks are hoping that tactic works on Sam Rinzel, as he sat in the last game against Toronto.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Teravainen-Nazar-Moore

Dach-Donato-Mikheyev

Slaggert-Lafferty

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Söderblom

Knight

Jason Dickinson practiced and was the fourth-line center on Monday, but he is not ready to come back into the lineup. He doesn’t want to return until he knows for a fact that he’s 100 percent healthy and won’t aggravate his injury. Dickinson, despite feeling good, feels like he owes it to his teammates to operate like that.

Tyler Bertuzzi, who was absent from practice on Monday, is a game-time decision. However, it seems he is trending towards missing another game, as he was not on the ice during the morning skate. He was hot at the time of his injury, so you know he and the team feel this issue came at the worst possible time.

Nick Foligno, who broke his hand and will miss four weeks because of a blocked shot, was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 15th.

If Bertuzzi does, in fact, miss the game, defenseman Sam Rinzel will draw back in, and the team will go 11/7 again. The Blackhawks have mostly gone with that strategy this year, and it may continue against the Flames.

Arvid Söderblom is going to get the start in goal tonight for the Blackhawks. He has been a solid backup this season and will look to continue that on Tuesday night against the Flames.

How To Watch

For those in Chicago looking to catch the game on television, it can be found on CHSN. It can be streamed elsewhere in the United States on ESPN+. In Calgary, Sportsnet West is the place to find the game. It can also be streamed in Canada on Sportsnet+. The puck is scheduled to drop a little after 7:30 PM CT.

