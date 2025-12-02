Blackhawks Vs Golden Knights: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 26

The Chicago Blackhawks have hit the road for a hand full of games after a long stretch at home. Despite just recently snapping a five game losing streak, they are still right there on the playoff bubble at 11-9-5.

The first game of this road trip is against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. This is the first time that the two clubs are matching up this season.

Connor Bedard Is The "Third Star of the Month" For November

On Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced that Connor Bedard was the NHL's "Third Star of the Month" for November.

Blackhawks Superstar Connor Bedard Named Third Star Of November

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard was named the Third Star of the Month for November.

Scouting Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have one of the best rosters in the NHL. They have superstars everywhere. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Tomas Hertl, and newly signed Mitch Marner lead the way offensively for them. On defense, Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore lead a strong group on the back end.

Barbashev-Eichel-Bowman

Marner-Howden-Stone

Saad-Hertl-Dorofeyev

Reinhardt-Sissons-Kolesar

McNabb-Theodore

Hanifin-Whitecloud

Hutton-Korczak

Hart

Despite having this loaded group, they are 11-6-8. Having most of their losses in overtime has kept them afloat in the Western Conference playoff chase but they are not playing like the dominant team that most expected coming into the year.

Their goaltending has been lackluster and Marner is a guy still trying to get comfortable in his new situation. They are also missing William Karlsson due to injury, which is a big loss because of what he provides in all three zones.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five game losing streak in their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. After going down 3-0, they came all the way back to win 5-3.

Blackhawks Score 5 Unanswered, End Losing Streak With Comeback WIn

The Chicago Blackhawks scored five unanswered goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 to end the losing streak.

Although Vegas hasn't been overly impressive based on their expectations coming into the season, they still have an elite roster that is sure to be a Stanley Cup contender once the playoffs roll around. The Blackhawks must be ready for an opponent on that level in this one.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Bertuzzi-Nazar-Moore

Teravainen-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Dach-Donato

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

With their 11/7 strategy, Landon Slaggert and Sam Lafferty are the likely scratches. Spencer Knight is going to be Chicago's starting goalie for the second game in a row.

Knight enters the game with a 2.51 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He gives them a chance to win every start. After allowing two goals in the first minute against the Ducks, Knight locked in and eventually won the game.

Bedard's November that earned him a "Third Star of the Month" brought him to a total of 37 points, which is third in the NHL. Playing with Ryan Greene and Andre Burakovsky gives that top line a little bit of everything.

There is more offensive depth and speed in the middle six, and a spot on the fourth line for double shifting top players on the team.

With the 11/7 lineup, all of their defensemen are given opportunities to play more when they are on top of their game. It has been beneficial for everyone.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. For viewing, it will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ or Hulu. The puck will drop shortly after 9 PM CT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.