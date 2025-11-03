Blackhawks Vs Kraken: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 13

The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. The Hawks played a great game against one of the best teams in the NHL, but the Oilers came out on top in the 3-on-3.

Facing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in overtime is incredibly difficult, but the Blackhawks played well enough otherwise. Every time Edmonton pulled ahead in regulation, the Blackhawks found a way to even it up.

Despite it being a loss, it’s a game to build on. The skaters kept up with the speed and skill of Edmonton, and Spencer Knight was great in net.

Now, the Blackhawks will play game three of a six-game road trip. This one will come in Washington against the Seattle Kraken.

Scouting Seattle

The Seattle Kraken have had a shockingly good start to the 2025-26 season. At 5-2-4, they’ve been a bit fortunate to collect overtime points, but they are right there in the mix. Since coming into the NHL as the 32nd expansion team, things have not been as smooth for them as they would have hoped, but things are looking good right now.

Seattle’s last game, like Chicago’s, was a loss in overtime. Their OTL came at home against the New York Rangers. They are going to be looking for a bounce-back game just as much as the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen - Beniers - Eberle

Schwartz - Stephenson - Kakko

Marchment - Wright - Nyman

Kartye - Meyers - Winterton

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Montour

Mahura - Oleksiak

Daccord

The Kraken have a nice mix of veterans and young players on the team. Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle are two-thirds of a solid top line. Chandler Stephenson and Shane Wright add depth down the middle with decent wingers all over.

On defense, they have some great players who can make a difference. Vince Dunn, Brandon Montour, and Adam Larsson are the leaders back there.

The heart and soul of this team, however, is Joey Daccord. He has been a solid NHL goalie so far this season, so the Blackhawks will have their work cut out for them when trying to score. Bodies in front, being hard on the forecheck, and showing off some skill will be necesarry.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

On Monday afternoon, the Blackhawks announced that they called up Oliver Moore. He is going to make his Chicago Blackhawks season debut against the Kraken in this game. In addition to this move, Chicago has placed Jason Dickinson on injured reserve, retroactive to October 30th.

Later in the afternoon, the Blackhawks announced that they have also sent Landon Slaggert down to the Rockford IceHogs.

Arvid Soderblom is going to start in the net. In front of him, lines and defense pairs won't be known for sure until warmups, as the morning skate in Seattle was optional.

They will, if they go 11/7 again, look something like this:

Greene - Bedard - Burakovsky

Teravainen - Nazar - Bertuzzi

Donato - Dach - Mikheyev

Moore - Foligno

Vlasic - Rinzel

Kaiser - Levshunov

Grzelcyk - Murphy

Crevier

Soderblom

With Dickinson out and Moore in, that makes Sam Lafferty the healthy scratch out of the forward group. Until Jeff Blashill dresses 12 forwards, it is assumed that they will continue with this strategy.

UPDATE:

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Teräväinen-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Moore-Donato-Mikheyev

Foligno-Dach

Vlasic-Rinzel

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Crevier

Söderblom

How To Watch

Local TV viewers can find the game on CHSN, and out of market folks can find it on ESPN+. It can also be heard on local radio AM 720 WGN. The puck will drop shortly after 9 PM CT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.