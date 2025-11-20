Blackhawks Vs Kraken: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 20

Earlier this month, the Chicago Blackhawks went on a season-long six-game road trip. Part of their trip was a visit to Washington state to play the Seattle Kraken.

In that match, the Kraken defeated the Blackhawks 3-1. It was one of Seattle's more impressive wins of the season, but not one the Hawks can't bounce back from in their own barn.

The Kraken, like the Blackhawks, are enjoying one of those surprisingly good starts to the season. Many had them right there with the Blackhawks at the bottom of the league before the year began, but at 9-5-5, they are on the playoff bubble in the Western Conference.

Connor Bedard & Oliver Moore

The Chicago Blackhawks have a superstar in Connor Bedard. He's developing into one of the best players in the NHL. With 29 points in 19 games played so far this season, there is potential for this to be a special breakout season. In his most recent game, Bedard scored his second hat trick of the year.

There is also Oliver Moore, who scored a goal and had an assist of his own in the same game that Bedard had a hat trick. Having multiple players that can support Bedard is important, and Oliver Moore is among the most talented of them.

Scouting Seattle

The Kraken don't have one superstar that carries them daily, but there are a lot of very good players on their roster that can make a difference on any given night.

A lot of their success hinges on Joey Daccord, who has been a solid goaltender again for them so far this season. The Blackhawks will either face him or Philipp Grubauer, who has had some success in the NHL as well.

Marchment-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Winterton

Tolvanen-Catton-Wright

Kartye-Gaudreau-Nyman

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Evans-Oleksiak

If Berkly Catton, one of Seattle's top prospects, can live up to his draft status on a nightly basis, they are pretty deep down the middle with him, Matty Beniers, and Chandler Stephenson. On the back end, their defense is led by Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson, who are two good players to anchor the top pair.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

During the morning skate on Thursday, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jason Dickinson, and Connor Murphy were all out there. Bertuzzi, who has missed the last couple of games, is going to play against the Kraken. Murphy will be in as well.

Jason Dickinson, who has confirmed he won't return to the lineup until he feels 100 percent, will take another game away. Also, Landon Slaggert skated as an extra forward, making it another 11/7 game for Chicago.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Bertuzzi-Nazar-Moore

Teravainen-Donato-Mikheyev

Dach-Lafferty

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Knight

Spencer Knight is going to get the start for the Chicago Blackhawks. This is the first half of a back-to-back situation, the first such situation for them in 2025-26. It is fair to assume that Arvid Soderblom will go against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and then back to Spencer Knight on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

How To Watch

The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. Fans outside of Chicago interested in catching the game can find it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7 PM CT.

