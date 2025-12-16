Blackhawks Vs Maple Leafs: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 33

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. This is the first of three games through eastern Canada, with trips to Montreal and Ottawa following. The Blackhawks are coming off a tough home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, where they were shut out 4-0.

The Maple Leads are a struggling bunch, coming in at 14-12-5 for 33 points. They have one more point than the 13-13-6 Blackhawks, but expectations of being a Cup contender are there for Toronto, whereas Chicago is still a developing group.

Scouting Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to have their usual starting goalie, Joseph Woll, back in the lineup on Tuesday. He will start after missing the last four games with an injury.

Without Mitch Marner, Toronto has struggled to put up monster offensive numbers. Losing him has also hurt them in other ways, as he is a solid contributor in all three zones of the ice.

This is the second of two meetings between these Original Six rivals, as the Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 at the United Center back on November 15th.

Knies-Matthews-Nylander

Robertson-Tavares-McMann

Joshua-Roy-Domi

Lorentz-Laughton-Cowan

Rielly-Benoit

McCabe-Stecher

Ekman Larsson-Tanev

Woll

Everything good about the Leafs starts with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies. At both forward and defense, this group would all admit that they need to be better.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are making a statement with one of their lineup decisions. Due to Artyom Levshunov being late to the practice rink on Monday, he is going to be a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Ethan Del Mastro will take his spot in the lineup.

Bertuzzi-Nazar-Burakovsky

Teravainen-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Moore-Greene-Lardis

Dach-Toninato-Donato

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Grzelcyk

Del Mastro-Murphy

Knight

In Levshunov’s spot, Matt Grzelcyk will quarterback the top power play unit. Wyatt Kaiser will be the guy on the second unit. With Sam Rinzel in the AHL and Levshunov scratched, this will give both units an entirely different look.

Spencer Knight was in the starter’s crease during morning skate, which means he is the guy against the Leafs.

Connor Bedard will miss his second straight game. Nick Lardis will remain in the lineup, playing on the kid line with Ryan Greene and Oliver Moore. Sam Lafferty will be a scratch in favor of Dominic Toninato, who will skate on the fourth line with Ryan Donato and Colton Dach.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found locally on CHSN. The puck will drop shortly after 6:00 PM CT.

