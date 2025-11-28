Blackhawks Vs Predators: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 24

The Chicago Blackhawks are playing well above expectations so far this year. Lately, lead protection has led to a slump, leaving them at 10-8-5 for 25 standings points. This total had them just one spot below the playoff line on American Thanksgiving.

Next up for them is a Black Friday matchup against the 7-12-4 (18 points) Nashville Predators. Nashville found themselves in 32nd place of the 32-team NHL on Thanksgiving, which has become quite the milestone for teams to be in a good spot when evaluating playoff odds.

Special Night At United Center

Fans attending this game are in for a treat. This will be the on-ice debut of Chicago’s newest black jersey. It has been over a decade since the team had a black alternate sweater, and it’s finally back. Fans are expected to wear black in an effort to create a blackout atmosphere for the game. There will be a lot of energy in the building, with it also being a Friday night of a holiday weekend.

There is a hat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans who enter the Atrium, which will open at 4:30 CT. The United Center doors will open at 5:30. It is recommended that you be in your seat by 6:45.

Scouting Nashville

The Predators are struggling this year, but they still have great top players who can make a difference on every shift. They signed stars like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault last summer to join players who have been there for a while in Filip Forsberg, Juuse Saros, and Roman Josi. They also have Ryan O'Reilly, who drives everything in their top-six.

Stamkos-O'Reilly-Evangelista

Forsberg-Haula-Marchessault

Bunting-McCarron-Wiesblatt

Svechkov-Wood

Hague-Josi

Skjei-Perbix

Stastney-Blankenburg

Wilsby

Saros

Like the Blackhawks, Nashville is prepared to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Changes are coming to the Predators organization soon, but they can still present a challenge on the ice.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

The Blackhawks are going to be getting Andre Burakovsky back in the lineup on Friday. He was a game-time decision on Wednesday, but ultimately didn't play.

Now, it is confirmed that he will be on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene against the Predators. Tyler Bertuzzi will move down to play with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen. This version of the top six was magnificent for Chicago before Burakovsky's injury.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Bertuzzi-Nazar-Teravainen

Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Moore-Dach

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Soderblom

Arvid Soderblom is going to be back in the net for the Blackhawks against the Predators. He last played in Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, so he is looking for a bounce-back performance.

If the Blackhawks go 11/7, it will likely be without Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert. Oliver Moore and Colton Dach will likely get shifts with Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar throughout the night, which could lead to some depth chances.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game in the Chicagoland area, it can be seen on CHSN. Nationally, it can be streamed on ESPN+. The puck will drop at 7:00 PM CT.

