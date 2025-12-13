Blackhawks Vs Red Wings: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 32

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. This is the second half of a back-to-back for Chicago. In these situations (second half of back-to-backs), the Blackhawks have been beaten both times badly.

Now, the Blackhawks have a chance to make that issue right. They lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, and now they need to find a way to play well one night later.

Scouting Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings employ Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane. He plays there with Alex DeBrincat, and the two are very solid together. Kane is not a superstar producer anymore, but he's still very good and a threat to create offense on every shift.

Finnie - Larkin - Raymond

DeBrincat - Copp - Kane

Rasmussen - Compher - Berggren

Soderblom - Kasper - Danielson

Edvinsson - Seider

Chiarot - Sandin Pellikka

Johansson - Hamonic

Gibson

The Detroit Red Wings have a lot of young talent in addition to Kane and DeBrincat, who are solid veterans who help them calm the waters.

Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are the youthful players on the team, while captain Dylan Larkin drives play. All-in-all, this is a solid group that can win any game.

Cam Talbot started in their last game, so you can expect to see John Gibson in the net for the Wings. As long as everyone plays their game in front of him, he should give his team a chance.

Patrick Kane is sitting on 497 career goals. A hat trick against his old team would put him in the exclusive 500 goals club. In the event that this doesn't happen, Kane will reach the milestone shortly after.

Patrick Kane on Verge of Major Milestone as He Faces Blackhawks

Patrick Kane was one of the core pieces and superstars for the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks">Chicago Blackhawks</a> during their dynasty that hoisted three Stanley Cups, but the team went into a rebuild and he was traded in 2022-23.

Projected Lines, Defense Pairs, & Goalie For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks will not have Connor Bedard in this game. He injured himself on Friday night, and an update will be provided on Monday.

Jeff Blashill Provides Tough Update On Connor Bedard's Injury Status

After their loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill provided a tough update on Connor Bedard.

In his place, the Blackhawks are going to have Nick Lardis called up from the Rockford IceHogs. He will make his NHL debut against the Red Wings.

There was no morning skate for the Blackhawks, so there is no way of knowing exactly how things will line up. Warmups will indicate the lines, defense pairs, and goalie decision for Chicago. It is hard to even project the lineup because of Bedard's absence and Lardis' addition.

Arvid Soderblom is likely going to start in the net as Spencer Knight went against the Blues on Friday night. That will be confirmed or denied during the warmups as well.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game locally, it can be found on CHSN. Nationally, it can be streamed on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 PM.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.