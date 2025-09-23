    • Powered by Roundtable

    Blackhawks Vs Red Wings: Roster, Lines, & More Ahead Of Preseason Game 1

    Vinnie Parise
    Sep 23, 2025, 16:25
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 17:24

    The Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Detroit Red Wings in preseason game number one. After lots of practice, they will finally be able to go against another team. 

    Some of the younger players at camp have already had the chance to play against other teams in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, but now the rest of the group will have the opportunity over the next couple of weeks, starting on Tuesday night in Detroit.

    There were two groups of players at practice in the morning. The first was the game group, which looked like this: 

    Goalies:

    Arvid Soderblom

    Drew Commesso

    Defensemen:

    Sam Rinzel

    Kevin Korchinski

    Cavan Fitzgerald

    Ethan Del Mastro

    Wyatt Kaiser

    Louis Crevier

    Artyom Levshunov

    Forwards

    Oliver Moore

    Ryan Greene

    Joey Anderson

    Sam Lafferty

    Dominic Toninato

    Colton Dach

    Lukas Reichel

    Aidan Thompson

    Jack Pridham

    Marek Vanacker

    Frank Nazar

    Connor Bedard

    This is a very young group, but it is filled with players who are expected to impact the opening night roster, including Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Ethan Del Mastro, and Sam Rinzel, among others.  

    Older players like Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno, and Tyler Bertuzzi were out with the non-game practice group. Teuvo Teravainen joined the group of unavailable players as he didn’t practice with either group. 

    On the power play, the Blackhawks will work with these units:

    Unit 1

    Dach

    Bedard - Reichel - Nazar

    Rinzel

    Unit 2

    Toninato

    Moore - Greene - Anderson

    Levshunov

    At even strength, they will start with these lines and defense pairs:

    Dach-Bedard-Reichel

    Moore-Nazar-Thompson

    Anderson-Greene-Lafferty

    Vanacker-Toninato-Pridham

    Kaiser-Levshunov

    Del Mastro-Rinzel

    Korchinski-Crevier

    Cumby-Fitzgerald

    Arvid Soderblom is expected to start in goal and play the entire game. This is his chance to establish himself as the true backup on the team this season. Drew Commesso is the backup, and Spencer Knight skated with the non-game group. 

    So far, practice has had emphasis on effort, being well-conditioned, and being hard to play against. You can see the difference in the way the team, specifically the young players, have responded to Jeff Blashill compared to recent head coaches. This preseason game will be their first test against another team, trying to truly beat them. 

    Those looking for the game in the Chicago area can find it on CHSN. Out-of-market viewings can be found on ESPN+. The puck will drop at Little Caesars Arena at 6:00 PM CT. 

