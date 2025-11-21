Blackhawks Vs Sabres: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 21

The Chicago Blackhawks have the second half of a back-to-back situation on Friday night. They will make a one-game trip to New York to play the Buffalo Sabres. This is their first such scenario of the 2025-26 season.

The first half didn’t go well for the Blackhawks. After playing well through the first 40 minutes, the Blackhawks allowed the Kraken to come back and win 3-2. There was some controversy at the end, along with some costly mistakes in between the whistles.

Connor Bedard's Late Unsportsmanlike Penalty Allows Kraken To Complete Comeback

Buffalo, unlike Chicago, is not doing well in its rebuild. At 7-9-4, they have 18 points, which is good for last place in the Eastern Conference and 29th place in the entire league. Once again, the Sabres are failing to meet any expectations.

Black Alternate Sweaters

On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the return of their legendary black alternate sweaters. They will wear them for a total of seven games in 2025-26.

Blackhawks Announce Return Of Legendary Black Alternate Jersey

Scouting Buffalo

There is no shortage of talent in Buffalo. Their lack of success is mismanagement of said talent. Stars like Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch lead the way, while good depth players like Josh Doan, Owen Power, Bowen Byram, and Jack Quinn are capable of making a difference.

It is the bottom of the lineup that fails the top players, which is where the mismanagement comes in. Add in the fact that they haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, and you have a team that fails to be confident in themselves from top to bottom.

Doan- Thompson -Tuch

Zucker-McLeod-Quinn

Kozak -Ostlund -Rosen

Greenway-Krebs- Malenstyn

Samuelsson-Dahlin

Byram-Timmins

Bryson-Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was in the starter’s net for the Sabres during Friday’s morning skate. Lukkonen, like every Sabres goalie to play this year, has had a rough go, but his career numbers against the Blackhawks are excellent.

Although the Sabres are struggling, they have a few solid wins on their resume and play hard. If the Blackhawks don’t take this lineup, especially the guys at the top, seriously, they will have a hard time winning.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

In Friday night’s loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Blackhawks lost Andre Burakovsky to an injury. In that game, they had their typical 11/7 strategy implemented, with Landon Slaggert sitting out along with the injured Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson.

Without Burakovsky and no call-ups, they are going to have an 11/7 situation again, with Landon Slaggert drawing back in.

Greene-Bedard- Bertuzzi

Moore-Nazar-Teravainen

Dach-Donato-Mikheyev

Slaggert-Lafferty

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Soderblom

The line rushes during warmups will provide more clarity on this, but Greene and Bertuzzi have both had chemistry with Bedard before. Moore is also more than capable, and there is proof of it, with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen.

With it being just 11 forwards, and down to the last 11 forwards on the NHL roster, expect more ice time for Bedard and Nazar throughout the game as double shifters.

How To Watch

The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. Those outside of Chicago interested in catching the game can find it on ESPN+. The puck will drop shortly after 6 PM CT at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

