Blackhawks Vs Wild: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 23

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their 23rd game of the season. The red-hot Minnesota Wild are in town for a nationally streamed broadcast.

For the first time this season, the Blackhawks are coming into a game following three straight regulation losses. This small skid has dropped them below the playoff line.

5 Blackhawks Thoughts Following First 0-3-0 Stretch Of 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks are coming off their first 0-3-0 stretch of the season.

The Wild are 8-1-1 in their last 10, have won five in a row, and are right back in the playoff mix after a bad start to the season. This stretch coincides with a players-only team meeting that captain Jared Spurgeon called in an effort to get things back on track. It worked.

This is the first time the Wild and Blackhawks have met in the regular season. They had two dates in the preseason, but now they will see each other for real at the United Center. This is the first of four meetings between the two Central Division rivals.

Scouting Minnesota

The Wild are riding high right now, and their top players are leading the way. Everything on offense starts and ends with Kirill Kaprizov. With that said, his running mate Matt Boldy is right behind him in terms of overall impact. Both guys lead the team with 13 goals.

Veterans like Marcus Johansson and Mats Zuccarello do a good job of supporting all of the talented forwards that Minnesota has stacked up over the years.

On defense, there is a great mix of young and old. Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon have been there for a long time, but younger stars like Brock Faber and Zeev Buium help move the needle.

In goal, both Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt finding their game has played a key role in the run that the Wild have been on.

Kaprizov-Yurov-Zuccarello

Johansson-EriksonEk-Boldy

Foligno-Sturm-Trenin

Ohgren-Jones-Pitlick

Brodin-Faber

Middleton-Spurgeon

Buium-Bogosian

Gustafsson

The Wild are no strangers to injuries, especially up front, just like the Blackhawks. Vladimir Tarasenko, Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman, and Vinnie Hinostroza are all going to be out.

Projected Blackhawks Lines, Defense Pairs, and Starting Goalie

Andre Burakovsky returned to practice on Tuesday. Jeff Blashill said he'd be a game-time decision for this game against the Wild. He skated on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene during the line rushes.

Andre Burakovsky Injury Update And More From Blackhawks Practice

Andre Burakovsky returned to Blackhawks practice on Tuesday.

Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky

Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi

Teravainen-Dickinson-Mikheyev

Dach-Donato

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Knight

Burakovsky's playing would force some lineup decisions. In the likely event that Blashill goes with his 11/7 lineup, two forwards have to be scratched. Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert are the likely players to be taking the game in from the press box.

With Burakovsky and Moore both in the top six, that is the most skill that the Blackhawks have had on the top two lines in a long time. As the young players continue to learn how to play in the NHL, they will only become more lethal.

Spencer Knight is going to start in goal for the Blackhawks. He will bring his sparkly NHL-leading save percentage (and third in goals against average) to the ice in front of Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin, who is also the GM of the Minnesota Wild.

How To Watch

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found on ESPN+ or Hulu. The puck will drop at 7:30 PM CT.



Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.