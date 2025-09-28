Blackhawks Vs Wild: Roster, Cuts, & More Ahead Of Preseason Game 3

The Chicago Blackhawks started the day by cutting their roster down to 38 players, including 21 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders. Jackson Cates, Gavin Hayes, Martin Misiak, and Stanislav Berezhnoy are all being assigned to the AHL’s Rockford Ice Hogs.

On Sunday evening, the Blackhawks have a quick turnaround with a game against the Minnesota Wild. Their game day roster is as follows

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

back in action in Minnesota!👊 🆚 @mnwild 📍 Grand Casino Arena ⏰ 5:00 PM CT 📺 @CHSN__ 📰 https://t.co/He0CBe8q6t

This lineup looks a lot closer to the one that will go against the Florida Panthers on the NHL’s opening night of the season.

In particular, Ryan Greene, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, Ashton Cumby, Oliver Moore, AJ Spellacy, and Nick Lardis will all skate with this NHL-caliber roster to see how they fit in.

Drew Commesso and Arvid Soderblom will be the two dressed goaltenders. Spencer Knight appears to be ready for the role of a number-one goalie, and these two will make solid backups.

The Minnesota Wild are dressing a handful of veterans who will be in the opening night lineup, but their roster for this evening is largely filled with young players and roster hopefuls looking to make the team. This is Chicago’s first chance as a mostly NHL group to face a test like this in the preseason.

How To Watch

Those looking for the game in the Chicago area can find it on CHSN. Out-of-market viewings can be found on ESPN+. The puck will drop at Grand Casino Arena (Formerly Xcel Energy Center) at 5:00 PM CT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.