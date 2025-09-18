Blackhawks, Wyatt Kaiser Come To Terms On Contract Extension

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have agreed to a contract extension with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Kaiser was an RFA with the hopes of getting a deal done before training camp began, and the two sides were able to come together successfully. The deal is a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.7 million.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

hi Wyatt!👋 📰 ➡︎ https://t.co/UDrC9Plahj

Kaiser set career highs in goals with four, points with 8, and games played with 57 during the 2024-25 season. He also managed to be a contributor in blocked shots and hits, which is part of what makes him a solid young defensive defenseman.

Despite the Blackhawks starting to build some nice depth on the back-end, they are mostly young players, so a good rotation will be necessary in 2025-26. Kaiser will be a part of the mix on the left side.

When the rosters came out for training camp, Kaiser's name did appear on it with the designation that he was without a contract. Now, he will be able to report to camp with no issues.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.