BREAKING NEWS: Blackhawks Extend Goalie Spencer Knight

On Saturday morning, not long after wrapping up rookie camp, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the extension of goaltender Spencer Knight.

Chicago acquired Knight ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in the deal that sent defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. Now, they have a great young goalie locked up for a handful of years.

This is a three-year deal worth $17.5 million with a cap hit of $5.83 million. There is a 15-team no-trade list that kicks in during the third year of the deal. Knight will play 2025-26 on his previous contract, and then the new one will kick in next year.

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning, and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

If Knight plays well in a Blackhawks uniform going forward, as he did when he first arrived in 2024-25, they will begin to take steps as a franchise. The skaters in front of him are only getting better, which should lead to the rise of the team as a whole now that their goaltending is figured out.

Being a former first-round pick, a player with his name on the Stanley Cup, and a World Junior Champion, he has a lot of big-time experience on his resume. That knowledge will go a long way in helping the players who are part of the core with him now.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.