Connor Bedard, Blackhawks Well Represented On The Athletic’s U-23 Player Ranking

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the youngest organizations in the NHL. They do have some veterans on the roster who will make an impact in 2025-26, but most of the hope comes from players who are still on their entry-level contracts.

On Tuesday, Corey Pronman of “The Athletic” revealed his list of the best NHL-associated players under the age of 23. The qualifications for this list are that you are already claimed by an NHL team and are under the age of 22 as of September 15th, 2025.

The Blackhawks are well represented on this list, starting with their young superstar, Connor Bedard. He is ranked second, only behind San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. Bedard has a case to be number one, but his somewhat underwhelming season on a struggling team in 2024-25 leaves a lot to be desired.

Connor Bedard is still very much on track to be a star in the league, like Celebrini. The latter just has more hype surrounding him due to the events of the last year.

Bedard was one of 11 Blackhawks players named on a list that included 173. He is the only one who landed in the first tier, the “elite player” category.

Tier 2 didn't have any Blackhawks in it. However, Artyom Levshunov did make tier 3 (Bubble NHL All-Star and top of the lineup player. He was ranked 22nd overall.

Levshunov, a former second overall pick in the draft, has a ton of upside. He is the fifth defenseman on the list, with the ceiling of being a top-pair NHL defenseman. Big and meaningful minutes are on the slate for Levshunov in 2025-26.

Anton Frondell, Chicago's third overall pick in 2025, was in Tier 4 and ranked 26th, which Pronman described as a "top of the lineup" player tier. For Frondell, who will play 2025-26 in Sweden, that is not a bad way to be evaluated at this stage. If he turns out to be a top-six two-way forward for Chicago, they will see that as an absolute win.

If he is a second-line center long-term behind Bedard, they'd be set down the middle of their scoring lines. The tools are there for him to be a key contributor for the next decade.

Tier 5, where Pronman has "bubble top and middle of the lineup players", is where you'll find Frank Nazar (ranked 45th), who just earned an incredible contract extension. Pronman isn't as high on Nazar as most, but the respect is there to acknowledge that he could be a top-of-the-lineup player.

For Nazar, 2025-26 is about leaving no doubt in anyone's mind that he is an above-average player. His speed, creativity, and tenacious ways could be how he takes that next step as a producer.

Then there is the "middle of the lineup" tier 6. There you will see Kevin Korchinski (80th), Sam Rinzel (86th), Sacha Boisvert (111th), Oliver Moore (113th), Mason West (136th), Colton Dach (151st), and Roman Kantserov (162nd).

Having Rinzel below Korchinski is certainly a choice. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher defenseman has his feet wet in the NHL, but he has a lot more to prove. If he plays anything like he did towards the end of the season, he will be closer to Levshunov's tier than this one with Korchinski.

The rest of the forwards in this group all make sense. They all could have years where they are big offensive contributors to the team, but none of them are guys that the Blackhawks are hoping can lead them in scoring en route to the playoffs.

Everybody views prospects differently. This is another perspective that ultimately shows that the Blackhawks have done a wonderful job of stockpiling talent, regardless of the order. What Kyle Davidson and his staff do with said talent remains to be seen.

