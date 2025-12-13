Connor Bedard Injures Himself On Final Play Of Blackhawks' 3-2 Loss To Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated on the road by the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Blues, who were embarrassed by the Nashville Predators one night prior, came out ready to play.

St. Louis was also embarrassed by Chicago when the teams last met, a 8-3 Chicago win in St. Louis on October 15th. The Blues got their revenge in this one with a victory.

The Blackhawks went down 2-0 quickly. Logan Mailloux and Matt Luff each scored their first goals as members of the St. Louis Blues to give them a multi-goal lead.

After that, Wyatt Kaiser got the Blackhawks on the board with his second of the season. On the play, Connor Bedard made a great zone entry for Andre Burakovsky to make a brilliant pass to set up the Kaiser snipe.

Before the Blackhawks could get it tied, Justin Faulk scored to re-give the Blues a two-goal advantage. That 3-1 score held through the second intermission.

In the third, Connor Bedard made a big-time play that shows his growth as a player. After losing a face-off, he went right back to work to create a turnover, which ended up in the back of St. Louis' net thanks to Andre Burakovsky being in the right spot to take advantage of Bedard's play.

The Blackhawks had some life after that, but were unable to get pressure with the goalie pulled, and the 3-2 held as the final.

On the final play of the game, the Blackhawks tried to get a last-chance shot on net off a face-off. On the play, as the clock struck 0, Connor Bedard hurt what appeared to be his arm/shoulder. He couldn't get off the ice fast enough and was in intense pain.

When the Blackhawks reveal an update on the status of Bedard, we will have it passed along to you on The Hockey News.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks will return home for the second half of a back-to-back set on Saturday night. The Detroit Red Wings will be at the United Center for an Original Six matchup.

