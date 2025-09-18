Connor Bedard, Kyle Davidson Provide Update On Contract Situation

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, he was seen as the future face of the franchise. He has become that and more.

Although more is expected of his offensive game, and he's just 20 years old, he has been a great player since stepping onto the ice. It is only a matter of time before he goes from being an above-average player to a superstar.

Now, after two years, Bedard only has one year left on his entry-level deal. He has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1st, but it isn't done yet.

Through 150 career NHL games, Bedard has 45 goals and 83 assists for 128 points. He has been a 20+ goal scorer and 60+ point man every year since entering the league. To say he's one of the best teenagers in franchise history would be an understatement.

What do you give a player like that in terms of money and years? Well, that is for Kyle Davidson, Connor Bedard, and Bedard's agent to figure out. It could happen at any time.

In between Team 1 and Team 2's practice to open training camp on Thursday, both Kyle Davidson and Connor Bedard spoke to the media. Of course, they were asked about it.

“It’s nothing we’re actively working on right now, but Connor’s mentioned it, and I’ll say it: I have zero concern about where that’s headed," Davidson said. "He wants to be here for a long time, we want him here for a long time, we’re going to make that happen.”

It is notable to hear that they are not actively working on it at this time, but it's also not surprising. Now is the time when players like to focus on getting ready for the upcoming season.

Bedard has expressed more than once that he sees Chicago as his home, and he wants to be loyal to the team that drafted him for a long time.

"I've said it a bunch, it hasn't been a ruthless anything," Bedard said after practice. "It's just like a couple chats. It's all pretty chill. We have a good relationship. It's not something that keeps me up at night or ever really think of, to be honest."

Bedard knows that this next deal will be life-changing in terms of money, and it will lock him into his situation for a long time. There really isn't a reason to worry about it right now. All signs point to it being done rather seamlessly.

Kyle Davidson has been good with contract negotiations lately. Frank Nazar, Spencer Knight, Ryan Donato, and Wyatt Kaiser have all had contract extensions this offseason before camp. Bedard will be the most challenging, but Davidson appears to be up to the task based on his resume.

