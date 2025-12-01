Connor Bedard Likes Battling Against His Friend Mason McTavish

The Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks each have a ton of great young players on their teams. Two of them, Connor Bedard and Mason McTavish, are long-time friends who brought out intensity on Sunday afternoon.

Bedard and McTavish, former roommates and teammates on the 2022 Canadian World Junior Championships team, had a full-fledged battle in this one.

McTavish had one point while Bedard had four, but that is not the root of the battling that they partook in. Their competitive spirits were on full display throughout the contest. Lots of pushing and shoving took place over the 60 minutes of gameplay.

After scoring one into the empty net, Connor Bedard looked at the Anaheim bench and started chirping at them. Once the final horn sounded, Bedard and McTavish came together for one final scrum before heading off to the locker room.

Bedard was asked about the whole situation and was honest and light-hearted with his answer, making his feelings about McTavish clear.

"We're pretty close, actually," Bedard said of McTavish. "That's who he is, he's someone who always wants to compete. I was roommates with him, I was on the same team with him for a couple of years, and everything we do, he’s trying to make it a competition. Such a great player, such a good competitor. He’s a fun guy to play against. Obviously fun to go at it with him."

Bedard admitted that he was going to go say hi to him after the media sessions were over. There will be no animosity that carries over from the ice. On the ice, you have two young players who are stars in the game, trying to win.

The Blackhawks and Ducks will have another battle one week later. Next Sunday, it will be the Blackhawks visiting the Ducks in Anaheim. This will be the third and final meeting between the two. The Blackhawks have won both. Expect the friendship to be put aside again as two competitors go out there and do what they do best, which is play hockey at a high level.

