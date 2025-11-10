Connor Bedard Named NHL’s Second Star Of The Week

For the week ending on November 9th, Connor Bedard was named the Second Star Of The Week in the NHL. This comes after a dominant week on the road in which he scored three goals and seven assists for ten points in four games played.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche was the first star with four goals, six assists, and ten points in four games. Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks had five goals and four assists for nine points to earn the third star honors.

Each of the first two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard and Carlsson, are stars of the week. They are more than happy to share the spotlight with a player like Nathan MacKinnon, who is on the fast track to the Hall of Fame.

Bedard is deserving of NHL recognition. He took some time to break out as a top scorer in the league, but he always had the talent to do so. The team around him is better, and he is starting to show the maturity needed on the ice to take those talents to the next level.

With his abilities, expect Bedard to be a star of the week many times during his NHL career. As he continues to put together an Olympic-worthy resume, the point totals are going to continue climbing up.

