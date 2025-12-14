Connor Bedard Will Not Travel On Chicago's Upcoming Road Trip

During Friday night's loss to the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard suffered an upper-body injury that kept him out of Saturday night's match against the Detroit Red Wings.

After the game on Friday and before the one on Saturday, Jeff Blashill said that they will have an official update on Monday. Well, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet came out with one before that.

According to Friedman, Bedard had an MRI on Saturday, and the Blackhawks are trying to figure out their next course of action. He also reported that Bedard is not expected to take the road trip with the Blackhawks. That trip includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa before they come home.

The Blackhawks called up Nick Lardis for an offensive spark with Bedard out. He is playing on the top player play unit and getting top-nine ice time at even strength. It is unclear if he has played his last AHL game, but he will have some say in that based on his play.

