Duncan Keith, Steve Larmer Elected To Blackhawks Hall Of Fame

Earlier this year, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they would introduce the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. This is an institution that will honor the most extraordinary players to don the Blackhawks sweater.

The inaugural class will have 11 players elected. The first nine are the players who have their numbers retired by the franchise. That includes Glenn Hall, Pierre Pilote, and Keith Magnuson, Chris Chelios, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, and Marian Hossa.

The other two would be named via a fan, media, and alumni vote. On Friday, the results of that voting were revealed by the team. Duncan Keith was named from the “Modern Ballot” and Steve Larmer was named from the “Heritage Ballot”.

As voted on by you, media, and alumni, Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith are going to the Blackhawks Hall of Fame‼️👏

“We are beyond proud to announce the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “The incredible participation we saw from Blackhawks fans, Alumni, and media is a testament to the lasting influence that each of these individuals have had on our storied franchise.”

Keith, Larmer, and the other 9 elected Blackhawks alumni will be honored on April 11th ahead of Chicago’s game vs the St. Louis Blues. There will be a pregame ceremony, activities, and experiences that honor their impact on the organization.

Duncan Keith is the greatest defenseman in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks. Keith scored 106 goals and 540 assists for 646 points while playing a suffocating style of defense.

His regular-season stats earned him two Norris Trophies and multiple trips to the All-Star Game. In the playoffs, Keith got even better. He anchored Chicago’s blue line to three Stanley Cups. One of the three runs saw him win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs. During the NHL’s centennial season, Keith was named one of the league’s 100 all-time greatest players.

“An anchor of three Stanley Cups, Duncan’s impact on the game of hockey is nothing short of astounding,” Wirtz said. “Through his elite playmaking, grit, and leadership both on and off the ice, Duncan helped shape a modern dynasty while cementing himself as one of the best to ever play.”

As for Larmer, he was a high-octane winger who played in 1006 NHL games, compiling 441 goals and 571 assists for 1012 points. His rookie season saw him score 43 goals and 47 assists for 90 points in 80 games, which was good enough for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

“One of the most prolific scorers the team has ever seen, Steve set the bar for what it means to be a Blackhawk,” Wirtz said. “From his remarkable production to his extraordinary Iron Man streak, Steve quietly laid the foundation for generations of future Blackhawks players and fans alike.”

Larmer played in the Stanley Cup Final with the Blackhawks in 1992, but they were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Larmer, after 13 years with the Chicago Blackhawks, did play for the New York Rangers for two years. In the first of those two years, he finally got his name engraved on the Stanley Cup.

Although he has a worthy resume, Larmer is not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Keith, on the other hand, was elected with the class of 2025. Now, they will both be enshrined together as Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Famers forever.

