Ex-Blackhawks Defender Suddenly Traded To Sabres By Penguins
Oct 12, 2026 9:29 PM
This former Blackhawks defenseman is on the move.
Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones is on the move.
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired Jones and defenseman Daniel Laatsch from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Ryan Johnson.
Jones being traded by the Sabres to the Penguins comes a few weeks after he was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh. Now, with this move, the former Blackhawks defenseman is joining the Sabres organization.
Jones appeared in four AHL games this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before this trade, where he posted three assists and a plus-3 rating. This is after the former Blackhawks defenseman had one assist and a plus-1 rating in seven games for Pittsburgh last season.
Jones will now provide the Sabres with another experienced defenseman for their depth, which is never a bad thing.
Jones spent two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 124 games with the Blackhawks over that span, he posted nine goals, 31 points, 176 blocks, and 193 hits.
Since his time with the Blackhawks ended, Jones has had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Penguins, and now, Sabres.
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