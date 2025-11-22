Ex-Blackhawks Forward Lukas Reichel Is Already Back On Trade Block

Earlier this season, the Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Lukas Reichel. At the time of the trade, it looked like each side was better off moving on.

Reichel was sent to the Vancouver Canucks, who sent a fourth-round pick back to the Blackhawks. Despite being a former first-round pick, Kyle Davidson received a decent value for a player who wasn't working out in Chicago.

It seems like an even bigger haul now, following a report that the Canucks are already looking to trade him again. On the "Halford & Brough" show on Sportsnet 650, a Vancouver radio station, Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dhali CHEK TV made this claim.

Reichel only has 1 total point in 13 games this season. He was a healthy scratch for Vancouver in their most recent game, which is the first sign that they feel he isn't helping them.

The Canucks lack depth down the middle, so they took a chance on a forward with high upside. It has not worked out well for him or the team.

There may be another team willing to take a chance on that upside, one that may not need him as high in their lineup as Vancouver did, but it's hard to see them recouping that fourth-round pick that they gave to Chicago.

Reichel has a lot of talent, but he hasn't been able to turn that talent into NHL contributions on a consistent level. Maybe his third NHL organization will help unlock something noteworthy.

