First Look At Jonathan Toews Wearing Winnipeg Jets Gear

Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews has been out of the NHL for a couple of years now, but he is set to return with his hometown Winnipeg Jets in 2025-26. He signed a one-year deal with them early in the off-season.

Now, hockey is slowly starting back up as players are starting to publicly take the ice in preparation for the 2025-26 season. Toews was one of the players to hit the ice with his new team's colors in Manitoba on Tuesday.

You can see Toews wearing Jets gear for the first time, which is also the first NHL gear he’s worn as a professional since the Chicago Blackhawks took him 3rd overall in 2006.

Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) on X

📣 WE PLAY HOCKEY THIS MONTH 🤩

Although seeing Toews in other NHL colors can bring somber feelings to Chicago sports fans, it is great that he’s healthy enough to come back and play in the best league in the world. His health was always of the utmost concern, and he seems to be doing well.

Toews and the Jets will come to the United Center on January 19th. This will be his first career appearance in Chicago as a road player. That promises to be an incredibly emotional day for hockey fans in town.

