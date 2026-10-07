Former Blackhawks First-Round Pick Is On A Major Hot Streak With Utah
Oct 7, 2026 1:06 PM
This former Blackhawks first-round pick is having a great start to the season.
The Utah Mammoth are having a strong start to the season, as evidenced by their 3-1-0 record so far.
Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz is a big reason behind Utah's good start the campaign, as he has been excellent for them.
In four games so far this season with the Mammoth, Schmaltz has recorded five goals and seven points. His five goals are currently at the top of the entire NHL, so there is no question that the former Blackhawks forward is impressing right now.
Schmaltz has scored at least one goal in each of his first four games of the season. He is also not showing any signs of slowing down, as he had one goal and three points in Utah's most recent game against the New Jersey Devils.
Schmaltz was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, 20th overall. In 162 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he posted 29 goals, 62 assists, 91 points, and a plus-7 rating.
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