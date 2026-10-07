Former Blackhawks Forward Waived By The Panthers
Oct 7, 2026 11:06 PM
This former Blackhawks forward has been placed on waivers.
A former Chicago Blackhawks forward is available for the taking.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed former Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle on waivers.
Entwistle was injured during the pre-season, but this waiver placement indicates that the 27-year-old is now ready to return to action. However, before he can be assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, he must clear waivers.
Entwistle is entering his third season with the Panthers organization. Since then, he has played exclusively at the AHL level with the Checkers. In 49 games last season with Charlotte, the former Blackhawks forward posted five goals, 11 points, 41 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating.
Entwistle played four NHL seasons with the Blackhawks from 2020-21 to 2023-24. In 193 games with the Original Six club over that span, he posted 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, 86 penalty minutes, and 404 hits. Overall, he was a bottom-six, energy forward for the Blackhawks during his time with the team.
Entwistle has not played in an NHL regular-season game since his time with the Blackhawks came to a close.
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