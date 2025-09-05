Former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman Has Pressure To Sign NHL's Best Player

The Chicago Blackhawks have pressure on them to get Connor Bedard extended. That is going to take some time and thoughtful decision-making on both sides. Bedard, however, is an RFA, so a deal with Chicago will ultimately get done.

This pales in comparison to what former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is dealing with up in Alberta. The Edmonton Oilers only have superstar Connor McDavid locked in for one more season.

After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers know that they must get their captain signed to have a chance of continued sustained success.

Entering the 2025-26 season, McDavid is the best player in the NHL. In 712 career games, he has 361 goals and 721 assists for 1082 points. For being 28 years old, those are legendary numbers.

At the Team Canada Olympic Orientation Camp, McDavid was asked about his upcoming contract. He made it clear that "all options are on the table".

Connor McDavid finally spoke about his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. @SpectorsHockey has the latest: https://t.co/MkGljSVDfP

McDavid's comments don't force optimism that he is going to stay in Edmonton on anyone, so the pressure is on the management team led by Stan Bowman to not let one of the greatest players ever walk away for nothing.

Is McDavid worth trading if he doesn't extend before the deadline? The problem with that is the fact that the Oilers are good enough to win the Stanley Cup while he's on the roster, playing at a high level.

If they hang onto him and he leaves for no return with no Stanley Cup to show for it, they will see it as nothing short of a disaster. This would set them back half a decade or more. It is on Stan Bowman to make sure that Edmonton makes the correct decision for the franchise, which is getting McDavid extended to another long-term deal.

