Frank Nazar, Jason Dickinson, & Andre Burakovsky All Returned To Blackhawks Practice

The Chicago Blackhawks returned to practice on Friday in preparation for Saturday's big matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although they came away with a point, they know that they need a better performance than the one they had against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Chicago had three players return to practice on Friday wearing normal sweaters. Frank Nazar, Jason Dickinson, and Andre Burakovsky were all out there.

For Nazar and Dickinson, it was an injury that kept them away. For Burakovsky, it was an illness, according to head coach Jeff Blashill after Wednesday's loss to New Jersey.

As practice went on, it looked like Frank Nazar was dealing with discomfort. He eventually left before it was over. Tyler Bertuzzi was also missing from practice altogether.

Bertuzzi, Nazar, and Dickinson are all day-to-day. Burakovsky is better and will be good to go against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Burakovsky-Bedard-Nazar

Teravainen-Greene-Mikheyev

Moore-Donato-Dach

Slaggert-Foligno-Lafferty

Vlasic-Crevier

Kaiser-Levshunov

Grzelcyk-Murphy

Rinzel

Knight

Söderblom

Dickinson acted as an extra during practice. Nazar skated on the top line with Andre Burakovsky and Connor Bedard. If he doesn't play and Bertuzzi does, you can expect the latter to play in that top line right wing spot.

Saturday will bring more clarity as to which day-to-day players can go and how they will line that up in their 11-7 strategy.

This is an important game for the Blackhawks against the Maple Leafs. After relinquishing a 2-0 lead and losing to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, the Leafs are 8-8-2 which is one of the three worst marks in the Eastern Conference. Chicago wants to make sure Toronto stays down for at least one more game.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

