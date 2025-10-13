Frank Nazar’s Olympic Bid Is Off To An Excellent Start

Frank Nazar is quickly becoming a Chicago Blackhawks fan favorite. His cheer during player intros on opening night was as loud as Connor Bedard’s, who is the franchise player.

Since making his NHL debut, it has been an incredible run for Nazar. To end the 2024-25 season, he had nine points in the final eight games. When it ended, he went to play for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships, where he was one of their three best forwards en route to winning a Gold Medal.

During the summer, he inked a seven-year deal worth $46 million. It was the most money promised to a player with his low level of experience in NHL history.

Chicago took their chance on him, and the early returns are there. In camp and the preseason, Nazar was once again one of the most noteworthy players. He has since bled that success into the regular season.

In three games so far, Nazar has been a multi-point player in two of them. He has one goal and four assists for five points, which is near the top of the NHL leaderboards after a week of action.

Right before camp began, USA Hockey held an orientation camp for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Nazar was one of the players invited. Does this mean he’s a lock to make the team? Absolutely not. However, he is off to a great start with his bid to earn his spot.

Going with Team USA to the World Championships earned him respect within that organization. When picking Olympic rosters, they have been known to be loyal to those who play in that tournament in other years.

Nazar doesn’t just bring offense either. Yes, that’s his main skill set, but he is effective in every way a forward can be. He kills penalties, uses his speed to defend well, and creates breakouts because of his effort in all three zones.

Every player who makes Team USA at the Olympics is a top power-play guy for their NHL team. Somebody has to check, defend, and kill penalties, too, and Nazar is as willing to do that while also being an offensive star as anyone.

Bill Guerin, Team USA’s General Manager, is also the GM of the Minnesota Wild. Some of Nazar’s best performances, including his preseason matches, have come against the Wild. Guerin has seen Nazar’s dominance firsthand more than once.

Hockey fans must keep an eye on Nazar moving forward. Can he keep up his offensive dominance on a Blackhawks team that is likely to lose more than they win? Nazar would love to play in the Olympics, and his start to the season has his name in consideration. All he can do is be a winning player at all times and see if he gets chosen.

