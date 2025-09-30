Kevin Korchinski Is The Latest Chicago Blackhawks Roster Cut

The Chicago Blackhawks set their roster for their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, early in the day. It didn't include Kevin Korchinski, as he practiced with the healthy "non-game group" alongside Nolan Allan, Sam Lafferty, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel, and Landon Slaggert.

Korchinski was in a four-man battle for the final roster spot on the blue line. Well, that was until Tuesday, as he was sent down to the Rockford IceHogs. He will head to the AHL to join their camp and continue his development.

It is a bit surprising that this decision came as early as it did, with two more preseason games to go after this one against the Red Wings. Kyle Davidson, Jeff Blashill, and the decision makers clearly see more value in Korchinski playing more AHL games.

With this move, the Blackhawks roster now sits at 29 players, including 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.

