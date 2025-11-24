"If we repeat that performance, we win lots of games": Blackhawks Feel They Played Better Vs Avalanche

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on Sunday night. Following a 9-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, they were looking for a big bounce back against the top team in the league.

Going from Buffalo to Colorado is never going to be easy based on their places in the standings, but the Blackhawks played much better.

Although they were shut out 1-0, they played a much better hockey game. Despite having the better of the chances, including multiple grade-A's and outshooting them 11-2, the first intermission came tied scoreless.

In the second period, the Avalanche had a push back. Colorado outshot Chicago 19-1 in the middle frame, which included a goal scored by Cale Makar. Spencer Knight was incredible in this game, but even he was unable to pick up the Makar rebound tally.

The Blackhawks put together a ferocious effort to tie the game in the third, but Scott Wedgewood stood tall. He made 22 saves on 22 shots for the shutout as the Avalanche won 1-0. Knight made 25 saves on 26 shots, but the lack of finish by his teammates kept him from winning.

The feeling around the team is that, despite not scoring a goal, they felt much better following the debacle that took place in Buffalo a couple of nights ago.

"Even with the second, I think if we repeat that performance, we win lots of games," said head coach Jeff Blashill. "The other team is going to push back. That's just the reality of life. I thought we did an excellent job in our structure [and] an excellent job with some of the things we talked about that we didn't do in Buffalo."

This is the first time that Chicago has lost three in a row in regulation this season. Based on where they were a year ago, it is an impressive stat, more than a deflating one. Every team has ebbs and flows throughout a season. This is a low point for the Blackhawks. Now, they will work towards coming out of the funk, and this game against the now 16-1-5 Avalanche was a step in the right direction.

"We're going to have a couple of days of practice," Blashill continued. "Coming in and having greater urgency on Wednesday is going to be critical."

Up Next For Chicago

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a home game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. The evening before Thanksgiving is sure to have a rowdy crowd at the United Center with the red-hot Wild in town.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.