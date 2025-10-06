Injury Forces Change For Blackhawks On Eve Of Opening Night

The Chicago Blackhawks, on the eve of their season starting against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, had to make a change to their roster.

Landon Slaggert, who looked like he could be the right winger on the third line to begin the year, is being put on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

what’s up Ryan!?👋 more roster moves➡️ https://t.co/NTQSHF5Zw7

In his place, Chicago called up Ryan Greene from the Rockford IceHogs. Based on the line combinations from practice, Colton Dach will take Slaggert's spot on the third line. Meanwhile, Greene will play fourth-line center, and Sam Lafferty will move to left wing on the same line.

In addition to Slaggert hitting Injured Reserve, the Blackhawks placed Joey Anderson on it as well. He had a procedure done during camp that will keep him out for a while.

The good news for the Blackhawks here is that Alex Vlasic did skate during their first off-day practice. He had previously been missing due to a lower-body injury. This is a good sign for him, but Jeff Blashill doesn’t believe he will be ready to play on opening night.

The Blackhawks play the Panthers on Tuesday night after the Florida Panthers raise a Stanley Cup championship banner for the second consecutive year.

