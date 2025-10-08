Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Reveals Incredible Gesture Made By Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno

The Chicago Blackhawks are a young team trying to find its footing in the National Hockey League. With that in mind, they are not short of veteran leadership always around to help them do the right thing.

Speaking of leaders doing the right thing, you can always count on Captain Nick Foligno. On Wednesday, New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer, who was the number one pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, told the press about a special message he received from Foligno.

Ahead of the draft, Schaefer was open about his story. He lost his mom to cancer. It has been a difficult road to the NHL due to this tragedy, but his face lights up when speaking about his mother.

The Islanders' rookie was asked if anyone reached out to him ahead of his NHL debut, which will take place on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and his answer was Nick Foligno.

"I became close with him," Schaefer said of Foligno. "He lost his mom due to cancer at a young age, too, so he reached out to me, and I was talking to him about stuff like that. He's been awesome, he's a character for sure. He's a great guy, too."

Whenever you think of classy in the NHL, Nick Foligno is near the top of the list. He has been a captain or leader in the room at multiple NHL spots for a reason. The young players in the Blackhawks organization are fortunate to have him as a resource, as well as the young men around the league.

Due to their personal circumstances, Schaefer and Foligno have a connection that bonds them. With Foligno having been through it longer, he is willing to share wisdom that can help with something so difficult.

You know that Foligno is rooting for Schaefer to succeed from afar, just maybe not when they are matched up against each other. It is comforting to know that the elder NHL players, who have had similar experiences to the younger players, are still willing to help them. Sometimes, small gestures like this go a long way both on and off the ice.

